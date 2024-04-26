Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.38. The company had a trading volume of 16,079,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,780,719. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average is $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

