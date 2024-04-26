Bank of New Hampshire Has $3.71 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 1.1% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $11.20 on Friday, reaching $1,042.93. The company had a trading volume of 125,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,102. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,097.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1,014.62. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,107.56.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

