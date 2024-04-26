Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

VOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

Vor Biopharma Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of VOR opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $115.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. As a group, analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vor Biopharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vor Biopharma stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.09% of Vor Biopharma worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

