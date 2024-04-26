William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – William Blair increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ FY2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.30.

Shares of BJRI opened at $33.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.42. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $38.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average is $32.23.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.03 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $295,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Restaurants news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 242,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $8,598,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,326,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,659,692.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $295,022.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

