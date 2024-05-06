SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,124 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 685,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $388.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,593,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,667. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.71. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $323.21 and a 1-year high of $398.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

