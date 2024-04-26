Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) is Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s 10th Largest Position

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD reduced its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Ziff Davis makes up about 3.0% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned 0.21% of Ziff Davis worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZD. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 337.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 340.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZD stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.75. 68,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $75.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.02. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $389.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.71 million. Research analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $288,967.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,131.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

