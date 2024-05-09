B2Gold Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

B2Gold has raised its dividend by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years. B2Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect B2Gold to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

B2Gold stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.77. 11,953,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,858,268. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.81 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTG. CIBC lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

