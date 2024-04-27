Bailard Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,242 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $102.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.80 and a fifty-two week high of $106.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.82.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

