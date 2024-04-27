Brompton Energy Split Corp. (TSE:ESP) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Brompton Energy Split Corp. (TSE:ESP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Brompton Energy Split Stock Up 1.0 %

ESP traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.15. 1,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.34. Brompton Energy Split has a 52-week low of C$2.75 and a 52-week high of C$5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$182.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.64.

About Brompton Energy Split

Espial Group Inc develops and markets computer software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides software solutions that enable video service providers, including cable multiple-system, telecommunications, satellite, and other network operators to deploy video services for various screens, such as TVs, tablets, PCs, and mobile phones.

