Brompton Energy Split Corp. (TSE:ESP) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Brompton Energy Split Corp. (TSE:ESP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Brompton Energy Split Stock Up 1.0 %
ESP traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.15. 1,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.34. Brompton Energy Split has a 52-week low of C$2.75 and a 52-week high of C$5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$182.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.64.
About Brompton Energy Split
