Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) PT Raised to $14.00

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 106.49% from the company’s current price.

RANI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Rani Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Rani Therapeutics Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of RANI stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 224,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,419. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.33. Rani Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

