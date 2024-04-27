Network International (LON:NETW) Trading Down 0.1%

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 393.20 ($4.86) and last traded at GBX 393.40 ($4.86). 256,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,378,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 393.80 ($4.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.24. The firm has a market cap of £2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,280.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 389.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 389.72.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It also offers merchant solutions comprise payment solutions, such as N-genius payment device, N-genius mobile app, mobility, and unattended solutions; and N-Genius online, and Payfast and DPO pay online payment solutions.

