Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) Shares Down 4%

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.83 and last traded at $16.04. Approximately 766,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 755,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $167.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 4.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned about 0.24% of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (WEBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBL was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

