Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $113.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $111.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $192.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.22 and its 200 day moving average is $111.90.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,285 shares of company stock valued at $6,148,228 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

