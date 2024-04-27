Extendicare Inc. (EXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 15th

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Extendicare Stock Performance
Shares of EXE opened at C$7.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$607.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$5.75 and a 1-year high of C$7.90.
Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$350.18 million for the quarter. Extendicare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 36.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.3856691 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Report on Extendicare
About Extendicare
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Extendicare
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.