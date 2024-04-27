First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stock Position Lowered by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. lessened its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,132,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,285,000 after purchasing an additional 689,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,147,000 after purchasing an additional 969,819 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,519.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,795 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,856,000 after purchasing an additional 557,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,070,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,008,000 after purchasing an additional 187,162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average is $50.73. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

