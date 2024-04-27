Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.44, RTT News reports. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock traded up $6.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.92. 470,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.07 and its 200-day moving average is $70.05. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $53.67 and a 52 week high of $95.56.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.53%.
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.
