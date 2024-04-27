Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.44, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.34 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.
Shares of KALU stock traded up $6.43 on Friday, hitting $94.92. 470,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.66. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $53.67 and a one year high of $95.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.38.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.53%.
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.
