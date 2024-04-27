Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 8,067 ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 1,301.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 85,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 79,606 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,725,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,922,000 after purchasing an additional 606,215 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of ExlService by 398.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 386,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 308,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 402.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,834,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,045,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of ExlService by 422.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 46,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of EXLS opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). ExlService had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $414.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.56 million. Research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXLS has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

