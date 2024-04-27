O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Acquires Shares of 6,000 Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Herc by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,837,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,484,000 after buying an additional 23,444 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,667,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,303,000 after purchasing an additional 457,697 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 585,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,583,000 after purchasing an additional 107,708 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 466,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 453,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,945,000 after purchasing an additional 98,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Herc

In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total value of $564,009.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,560,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HRI

Herc Price Performance

NYSE:HRI opened at $152.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.27. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.97 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.08 and a 200-day moving average of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.06 million. Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Herc Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.