Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.29. 90,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 898,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VYGR. HC Wainwright began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $413.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.84. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 52.93%. The firm had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 99,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,569,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 302.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

