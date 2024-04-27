Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.19 and last traded at $37.73. 12,071,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 20,512,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.21.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a market cap of $153.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 40.6% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 60,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 17,349 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 40,963 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.4% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 912,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,496,000 after purchasing an additional 107,798 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.6% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,601 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 36,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.6% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

