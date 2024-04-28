ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $93,781,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,351,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,524,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,821,000 after purchasing an additional 460,104 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,227,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,034,000 after purchasing an additional 328,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 896.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 190,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after buying an additional 171,511 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.43. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

