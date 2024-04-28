Bancor Price Tops $0.71 on Major Exchanges (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bancor has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $92.41 million and $4.51 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bancor

Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,511,126 tokens. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 129,510,132.99626532 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.72093102 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 408 active market(s) with $4,811,476.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

