Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Biome Grow Price Performance
Biome Grow stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,677. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01. Biome Grow has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
Biome Grow Company Profile
