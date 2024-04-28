Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Has $421,000 Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WERN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $818,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 72,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 962,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,495,000 after acquiring an additional 249,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $34.74. 561,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,520. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $34.57 and a one year high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.90 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays cut shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

