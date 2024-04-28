Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $617,000 Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 50,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $110.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.22 and a 1-year high of $118.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,805.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

