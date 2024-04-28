Core Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Core Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,877,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,336 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 40.2% of Core Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Core Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $84,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 5,566,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,696,000 after purchasing an additional 47,248 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 808,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 1,229,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,951,000 after purchasing an additional 23,069 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 315,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $30.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $32.01.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.