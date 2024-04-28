Dohj LLC Takes $635,000 Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDD. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 294.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in PDD during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 22.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Shen Neil Nanpeng acquired a new stake in PDD during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of PDD traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.31. 11,547,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,706,696. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.67. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $152.99. The stock has a market cap of $170.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

