White Pine Capital LLC Sells 3,550 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 282.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2,965.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000.

NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.4397 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

