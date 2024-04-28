Heritage Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC owned about 1.67% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 606,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 340,213 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 416,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 70,542 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 407,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 390,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 32,926 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

DFSI stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $402.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of -0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.31.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

