iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Acquired by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 15,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 47,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $66.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $71.12.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.