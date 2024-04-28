Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.13

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.13 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 43.50 ($0.54). Watkin Jones shares last traded at GBX 44.25 ($0.55), with a volume of 389,334 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £113.57 million, a PE ratio of -340.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.06.

In other news, insider Sarah Sergeant sold 44,153 shares of Watkin Jones stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.53), for a total value of £18,985.79 ($23,450.83). Corporate insiders own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.

