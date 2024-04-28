NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 200.9% from the March 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NS Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NSSXF opened at $28.21 on Friday. NS Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21.

Shares of NS Solutions are scheduled to split on the morning of Sunday, June 30th. The 2-1 split was announced on Sunday, June 30th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Sunday, June 30th.

NS Solutions Company Profile

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information system consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

