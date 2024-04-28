Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.250-11.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.7 billion-$10.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.3 billion. Oshkosh also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.25 EPS.

Oshkosh Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OSK traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.66. The company had a trading volume of 965,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,834. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oshkosh from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.50.

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

