Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000. Amgen makes up approximately 1.9% of Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.98. 2,436,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.52.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.95.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

