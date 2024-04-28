Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $136.57

Shares of Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.57 ($1.69) and traded as high as GBX 159.80 ($1.97). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 159.80 ($1.97), with a volume of 570,132 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,452.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 147.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 136.70.

In related news, insider Alex Whitehouse sold 13,107 shares of Premier Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.89), for a total value of £20,053.71 ($24,769.90). In other Premier Foods news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 25,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.90), for a total transaction of £39,043.62 ($48,225.82). Also, insider Alex Whitehouse sold 13,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.89), for a total value of £20,053.71 ($24,769.90). 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

