Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 983 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,983 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $1,005,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMRC shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.44. 54,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,791. The company has a market cap of $251.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.35. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $23.24.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 13.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.