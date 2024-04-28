Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 134.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 160.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $94.12. 6,115,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,124,711. The company has a market cap of $142.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

