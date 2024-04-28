Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 51.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10,915.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $382.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $388.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.54. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $398.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

