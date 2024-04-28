Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.05

Shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.05 and traded as low as C$32.57. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$32.59, with a volume of 3,330 shares changing hands.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.05. The stock has a market cap of C$357.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Insider Activity

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

In other news, Director Donald Arthur Wright sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.11, for a total value of C$138,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,422. 25.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

