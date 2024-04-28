Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,022,000 after purchasing an additional 364,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,441 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,547,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,322,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 51,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 828,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,522,000 after purchasing an additional 46,451 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.38. 327,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,135. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.07 and its 200-day moving average is $106.65. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $87.70 and a 12 month high of $118.45.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

