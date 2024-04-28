White Pine Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 16,105 NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEO traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,425. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.10.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $38,701.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

