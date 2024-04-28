F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 13.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $292,001,000 after purchasing an additional 212,784 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 6.4% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 748,118 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $120,552,000 after purchasing an additional 44,758 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 6.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 709,879 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $114,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 203.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,516 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,052,000 after purchasing an additional 324,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of F5 by 42.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 370,910 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,768,000 after acquiring an additional 109,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Trading Up 0.0 %

F5 stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.94. The stock had a trading volume of 391,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,714. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.93 and a 12 month high of $199.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. Barclays lifted their target price on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F5

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total transaction of $94,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total transaction of $94,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,364.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,065. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.