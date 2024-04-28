Short Interest in Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF) Expands By 202.4%

Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a growth of 202.4% from the March 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 102.8 days.
Petershill Partners Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PHLLF remained flat at $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. Petershill Partners has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $2.54.
Petershill Partners Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Petershill Partners
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.