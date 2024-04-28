Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 555,049 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $54,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johns Hopkins University increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,029,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,906 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,258,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,738,000 after acquiring an additional 63,838 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,479,000 after acquiring an additional 62,315 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 1,261,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,313,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,018,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,282 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $74.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.05. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $81.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.