Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,761 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.18% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $59,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,124 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,857,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $22,541,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $20,054,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 37,960 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $382.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $388.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.54. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $398.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

