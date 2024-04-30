ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. ClearPoint Neuro has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 92.21% and a negative return on equity of 83.94%. The company had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 million. On average, analysts expect ClearPoint Neuro to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CLPT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.32. 7,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,975. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $144.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.89. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

