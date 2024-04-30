Stoneridge (SRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Stoneridge has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.300-0.400 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.30-0.40 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.20 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. Stoneridge’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stoneridge to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SRI opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $24.51.

In related news, Director Kim Korth sold 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $127,715.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

