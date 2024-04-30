Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.20% of Invitation Homes worth $40,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,296,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,569,000 after buying an additional 40,558 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 1.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 38,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,481,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 23.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE INVH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.41. The company had a trading volume of 933,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,671. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Invitation Homes

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.