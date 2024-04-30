Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,620 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 42,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 235.3% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FENY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.98. The stock had a trading volume of 163,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,748. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $27.11.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

